Kenneth Reginald "Reggie" Abernethy
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Kenneth Reginald "Reggie" Abernethy

February 19, 1947 - January 2, 2022

Kenneth Reginald "Reggie" Abernethy, 74, of Cornelius, formerly of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville.

Born Feb. 19, 1947, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Kenneth Hahn Abernethy and Dorothy Bowman Abernethy.

Reggie was a veteran officer of the U.S. Air Force. After leaving the service he spent his career as an industrial engineer in transportation logistics. Reggie often cited stories of his grandfather, who owned and operated the Hickory Packing Company and who was his primary mentor/role-model as a child, as a source of inspiration; his tenacity and insistence on excellence lived-on through him.

In his retirement years, Reggie spent time interacting with his cousins, planning for the future, and engaging his intellect and creativity through his many interests including but not limited to politics, cryptocurrency, love of animals, design, and cooking. Both precise and creative, Reggie loved to cook and was a breakfast "master chef." He was a strong, soft-spoken, kind, patient, and principled man of integrity who rarely, if ever, lost his temper; he was the "rock" of his family who will miss him deeply.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Yvonne McCall Abernethy of Cornelius; daughter, Erin Amelia Abernethy of Asheville; sister, Patricia Abernethy Bolch and husband, Alan; and nephew, Erik of Newton; and of course his beloved siblings-in- law and nieces and nephews on his wife's side.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Reggie was classmate of mine, an Veteran of the Air Force as was I. My heart felt prayer go out to his family and I know he will be missed. Rest in Peace and Honored Glory my Brother
philip - rusty- bracewell
Friend
January 13, 2022
I´m was so sorry to hear of his passing. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. May you find some small comforts in each other and the love he left with you.
Elizabeth Williams
Other
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results