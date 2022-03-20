Kenneth "Kenny" Carpenter Jr.August 6, 1944 - March 18, 2022Kenneth "Kenny" Edwin Carpenter Jr., 77, of Claremont, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.He was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Catawba County, to the late Kenneth Edwin Carpenter Sr. and Elizabeth "Libby" Hunsucker Carpenter. Kenny was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, and served on several committees. He retired as owner and operator of Carpenter Insurance Company in Claremont.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Faye Hedrick Carpenter; brothers-in-law, Richard McGee, Donald Parker; sister-in-law, Janet Parker; and great-niece, Caroline Ervin.Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Ken Carpenter III and wife, Julie, of Claremont, Ryan Carpenter of Claremont; daughter, Christi Carpenter of Claremont; sister, June McGee of Claremont; grandchildren, Jordan Hopkins, Cameron Hopkins, Cayman Carpenter and A.J. Carpenter; and many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.A memorial service to celebrate Kenny's life will be held Monday, March 21, at 3 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar and Vicar Morgan Lane will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.