Kenneth "Kenny" Carpenter Jr.
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
Kenneth "Kenny" Carpenter Jr.

August 6, 1944 - March 18, 2022

Kenneth "Kenny" Edwin Carpenter Jr., 77, of Claremont, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Catawba County, to the late Kenneth Edwin Carpenter Sr. and Elizabeth "Libby" Hunsucker Carpenter. Kenny was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, and served on several committees. He retired as owner and operator of Carpenter Insurance Company in Claremont.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Faye Hedrick Carpenter; brothers-in-law, Richard McGee, Donald Parker; sister-in-law, Janet Parker; and great-niece, Caroline Ervin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Ken Carpenter III and wife, Julie, of Claremont, Ryan Carpenter of Claremont; daughter, Christi Carpenter of Claremont; sister, June McGee of Claremont; grandchildren, Jordan Hopkins, Cameron Hopkins, Cayman Carpenter and A.J. Carpenter; and many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Kenny's life will be held Monday, March 21, at 3 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar and Vicar Morgan Lane will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
NC
Mar
21
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
Claremont, NC
I am saddened by the news of Ken´s death. He was a fine man who dearly loved his family and friends. An honest businessman and friend to all. Much sympathy to this wonderful family.
Betty Hoke Powell
Friend
March 22, 2022
Ken & Julie, Christi, Ryan, June and grandchildren: we are so sorry to hear of your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Judy S. and Ronald Boston
March 21, 2022
I will not be able to attend the Service today, the family will be in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Don Colson
March 21, 2022
my deepest sympathy to all the family, prayers and thoughts are with you.
glenn wayne sigmon
Friend
March 20, 2022
Christi and family, My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May you find that the peace that passes all human understanding during that time, and may you find comfort in knowing that your father was so very loved on this earth and is now in his new heavenly home.
Aleta Redmond Zeiler
March 20, 2022
Christi, Ken(Julie), Ryan & June, My deepest condolences for your great loss. Your families are in my thoughts & prayers. May God's peace be multiplied unto you. May your cherished memories bring much comfort
Cynthia Drum
Family
March 19, 2022
