Kenneth Wayne Christopher
April 21, 1956 - December 14, 2020
Kenneth Wayne Christopher, 64, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
He was born April 21, 1956, in Catawba County, a son of the late John Calvin Christopher and Lillie Viola Newton Christopher.
He was a member of Hudson Chapel Baptist Church and employed in the textile industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Christopher of Maiden; brother, Roger Christopher of Maiden; sisters, Mary Christopher of Conover, Linda Fulbright of Newton and Kay McGee of Conover; and three grandchildren, Samuel Christopher, Sophia Christopher and Sage Christopher.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Newton, with the Rev. Jeremiah Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Hudson Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newtonwww.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.