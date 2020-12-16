Kenneth Wayne ChristopherApril 21, 1956 - December 14, 2020Kenneth Wayne Christopher, 64, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born April 21, 1956, in Catawba County, a son of the late John Calvin Christopher and Lillie Viola Newton Christopher.He was a member of Hudson Chapel Baptist Church and employed in the textile industry.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Christopher of Maiden; brother, Roger Christopher of Maiden; sisters, Mary Christopher of Conover, Linda Fulbright of Newton and Kay McGee of Conover; and three grandchildren, Samuel Christopher, Sophia Christopher and Sage Christopher.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Newton, with the Rev. Jeremiah Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Hudson Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton