Kenneth Wayne Christopher
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Kenneth Wayne Christopher

April 21, 1956 - December 14, 2020

Kenneth Wayne Christopher, 64, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born April 21, 1956, in Catawba County, a son of the late John Calvin Christopher and Lillie Viola Newton Christopher.

He was a member of Hudson Chapel Baptist Church and employed in the textile industry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.

He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Christopher of Maiden; brother, Roger Christopher of Maiden; sisters, Mary Christopher of Conover, Linda Fulbright of Newton and Kay McGee of Conover; and three grandchildren, Samuel Christopher, Sophia Christopher and Sage Christopher.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Newton, with the Rev. Jeremiah Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Hudson Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Kenny. I remember when we used to play at your house. It was a fun time. Prayers are with the family.Love to all,Linda
Linda Wise
December 16, 2020
