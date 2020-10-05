Kenneth Cline SaineSeptember 13, 1931 - October 3, 2020Kenneth Cline Saine, 89, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Newton.He was born Sept. 13, 1931, to the late Authur Alexander Saine and Alda Wise Saine, in Catawba County.Kenneth was of the Lutheran faith and a lifelong member of the VFW, American Legion and Elks Lodge. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. Kenneth retired from Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co. as a salesman after 34 years of service.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Joyce Carpenter, Gwyne Cumberland; and brother, Gene Saine.Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Judith Bailey Saine of the home; son, Kurt Gilbert Saine and wife, Cherry, of Greeneville, Tenn.; daughter, Anja Aleksandra Saine and fiancé, Robert Siemon, of Springhill, Fla.; grandsons, Kurt Alonzo Saine of Greeneville, Tenn., Trent Alexander Saine of Reidsville, and Kenneth Labares Saine of Greeneville, Tenn.; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m., in the mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.The family would like to thank the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living and Hospice of Lincoln County for their kindness and care.Hickory Funeral Home