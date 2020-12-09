Kenneth Troy HoilmanMarch 4, 1949 - December 7, 2020Kenneth Troy Hoilman, 71, of Hickory, passed away Monday Dec. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born March 4, 1949, in Mitchell County, a son of the late Wade Henry Hoilman and Estelle White Hoilman. He was a member of Christ Alive Church in Hickory, a master sergeant with 21 years of service in the Air Force, and a FAA inspector with Mt. Air Cargo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death sisters, Carol Keyser, Brenda Newberry and June Hoilman.He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Daisy Griffith Hoilman; son, Wade Hoilman and wife, Delores, of Newton; grandsons, Ryan Hoilman and wife, Sami, of Charleston, S.C., and Kenneth Hoilman and wife, Jen, of Delaware; brothers, Doug Hoilman of Michigan, Glenn Hoilman of Mississippi, David Hoilman of Bakersville; sisters, Ann Lineberger of Bakersville, Kay Lamson of Burnsville and Glenda Benedict of Walled Lake, Mich.; and six great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary-Newton with Pastor Mike Faircloth officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Post 544. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials in his honor may be made to Wounded Veterans.Burke Mortuary of Newton