Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Troy Holiman
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Kenneth Troy Hoilman

March 4, 1949 - December 7, 2020

Kenneth Troy Hoilman, 71, of Hickory, passed away Monday Dec. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born March 4, 1949, in Mitchell County, a son of the late Wade Henry Hoilman and Estelle White Hoilman. He was a member of Christ Alive Church in Hickory, a master sergeant with 21 years of service in the Air Force, and a FAA inspector with Mt. Air Cargo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death sisters, Carol Keyser, Brenda Newberry and June Hoilman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Daisy Griffith Hoilman; son, Wade Hoilman and wife, Delores, of Newton; grandsons, Ryan Hoilman and wife, Sami, of Charleston, S.C., and Kenneth Hoilman and wife, Jen, of Delaware; brothers, Doug Hoilman of Michigan, Glenn Hoilman of Mississippi, David Hoilman of Bakersville; sisters, Ann Lineberger of Bakersville, Kay Lamson of Burnsville and Glenda Benedict of Walled Lake, Mich.; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary-Newton with Pastor Mike Faircloth officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Post 544. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Wounded Veterans.

Burke Mortuary of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Dec
10
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May you find peace in the good memories you made together.
Jack and Sandy Phelps
December 11, 2020
Daisy, I thought the world of Kenny. Love you and I loved Him too. Thinking of you all the time and Please know you are in my Prayers. Love. Bobbie
Bobbie Flowers
December 10, 2020
Daisy, Our heart goes out to you. Please know We thought the world of Kenny and all He has done for Bobbie. My God wrap you in His arms and hold you tight. Praying for you and your family.
Dennis Combs and Kelli Brown
December 10, 2020
One of the kindest and gentlemanly co-worker I ever worked with in 50 years of public work. God bless the family.
Google
December 10, 2020
He was a fair and kind soul and loved a good laugh.
Lisa Penhollow
December 9, 2020
One of the finest men I've ever known, may his memory be a blessing.
Nita Hardin
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results