Kenneth L. McGradyOctober 3, 1929 - September 27, 2020Mr. Kenneth Leroy McGrady, affectionately known to some as "Mr. Mc," 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.He was born Oct. 3, 1929, in Greensboro, and lived in Winston-Salem until 1971, when an employment opportunity required a move to Hickory. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lola McGrady; father, Andy McGrady; half brother, Phil O'Brien; half sister, Sue Smith; two loving wives, Mildred B. McGrady (married 44 years) and Gwendolyn H. McGrady (married 23 years).He leaves behind his three daughters, Pat Tomlinson (Dean), Nancy Knox (Steve) and Kendal Morris (Dennis); six grandchildren, Susie Isaac (Issa), Reid Dale (Jennifer), Andy Knox, Stephanie Collins (Charles), Chelsea Morris and Kirstin Morris. He was also blessed to have seven great-grandchildren.Ken was of the Christian faith, always active in music and youth ministries of his church, especially in his younger years, loved by all who knew and worked with him. He was known for his smile and sense of humor; a very personable character. He was a member of West Hickory Baptist Church at the time of his passing. He was a very successful salesman by trade, working in the uniform rental business most of his adult life. Ken, in his free time, enjoyed working in his yard and loved golfing, as often as possible, starting as a very young man at the Hillcrest Golf Course in Winston-Salem, working as a caddie. He spoke often of those days.The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Cambridge House Assisted Living Facility in Hildebran and Trinity Village Long Term Care Facility in Hickory for the compassionate care he received when he was a resident in their facilities, with special appreciation to Amanda Burri and Jill Hoyle for their being proactive in assuring he received the care required and all of his needs were met on a consistent basis.A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 5, at 12 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Scott Frady with burial to follow. The family will receive friends at the Catawba Funeral Home from 11 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service.Catawba Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations