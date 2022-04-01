Kenneth McKinnellDecember 9, 1938 - January 13, 2022Kenneth Proctor McKinnell of Epworth, Ga., passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the age of 83.He was the son of the late William McKinnell Jr. and Margaret Proctor McKinnell, both of Chester, S.C., then Charlotte.He is survived by his brother, William McKinnell III of Huntersville; sister, Beverly McKinnell Crabtree of Seneca, S.C.; and a number of nieces, a nephew, and their children.Mr. McKinnell was born in Charlotte and graduated from Central High School in 1957. He attended the University of Georgia, earning the BFA and MFA degrees in Fine Arts. A painter, he exhibited works in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. He taught Art at Armstrong State College in Savannah from 1966 to 1978, and made a number of European trips to make slides for the ASC Dept. of Fine Arts. He designed and painted stage sets for the ASC Masquers Drama Group.He also taught elementary art in the public schools of Savannah, Chatham County and the Hickory City and Catawba County Schools in North Carolina. He retired to North Georgia in 1998.Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Blue Ridge Georgia, 171 Mineral Springs Rd., Blue Ridge, GA 30513.Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Ga.