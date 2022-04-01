Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth McKinnell
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
Kenneth McKinnell

December 9, 1938 - January 13, 2022

Kenneth Proctor McKinnell of Epworth, Ga., passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the age of 83.

He was the son of the late William McKinnell Jr. and Margaret Proctor McKinnell, both of Chester, S.C., then Charlotte.

He is survived by his brother, William McKinnell III of Huntersville; sister, Beverly McKinnell Crabtree of Seneca, S.C.; and a number of nieces, a nephew, and their children.

Mr. McKinnell was born in Charlotte and graduated from Central High School in 1957. He attended the University of Georgia, earning the BFA and MFA degrees in Fine Arts. A painter, he exhibited works in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. He taught Art at Armstrong State College in Savannah from 1966 to 1978, and made a number of European trips to make slides for the ASC Dept. of Fine Arts. He designed and painted stage sets for the ASC Masquers Drama Group.

He also taught elementary art in the public schools of Savannah, Chatham County and the Hickory City and Catawba County Schools in North Carolina. He retired to North Georgia in 1998.

Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Blue Ridge Georgia, 171 Mineral Springs Rd., Blue Ridge, GA 30513.

Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Ga.

www.cochranfuneralhomes.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.