Kenneth Dean Sigler
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Kenneth Dean Sigler

September 12, 1951 - December 19, 2021

Kenneth Dean Sigler, 70, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his residence after a long battle with cancer.

Born Sept. 12, 1951, he was the son of the late Ina Bailey Braun and Dean Holcomb Sigler and grew up in Clearwater, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Moore and Cheryl Smith.

He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. Ken enjoyed racing with his sons, playing the drums, and being on the water. He was also active in his church and the community.

Ken is survived by his wife, Susan Jones Sigler of the home; children, Anna Joyce Bracco and husband, Nicolas, of Davidson, Maxton Dean Sigler and wife, Morgan, (formerly Ferretti) of Sarasota, Fla., and Bailey Ellington Sigler of Mooresville; and three grandchildren, Lucas and William Bracco, both of Davidson, and Quinn Kennedy Sigler of Sarasota, Fla.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Chris Webb officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 6580, Hickory, NC 28603.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
NC
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
April Moore
Family
January 5, 2022
Susan, you and your family remain in our thoughts and prayers.
Susan & Tom Ray
December 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies for the loss of your husband and father. Ken will be missed.! You are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Yvonne Cone
December 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I know it´s hard to say goodbye but memories will linger on forever ... Forever you will treasure !!!!
NONA
December 28, 2021
My condolences to all who knew Ken. He was such a fine man. I enjoyed playing music with him and know that he will be greatly missed.
Dick Hull
Friend
December 28, 2021
How well I remember you during Jim's and my days at Holy Trinity! All your family are in my prayers as you celebrate Kin's life and resurrection.
Loretta Stephenson
December 27, 2021
Susan, Max, Bailey, May God´s blessings, grace, peace, mercy, comfort, and love be with you during this most difficult time. Ken was a good man! Mack
Mack McLeod
December 22, 2021
Holding the family up in prayer. Ken was one of the kindest, most well-rounded and bravest people I ever knew. He never met a stranger and had a great love for his family.
Samantha Shirreffs
December 22, 2021
Sending love, prayers, and comfort to your whole family. So sorry for your loss.
Judy Downs
Friend
December 22, 2021
