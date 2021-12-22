Kenneth Dean SiglerSeptember 12, 1951 - December 19, 2021Kenneth Dean Sigler, 70, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his residence after a long battle with cancer.Born Sept. 12, 1951, he was the son of the late Ina Bailey Braun and Dean Holcomb Sigler and grew up in Clearwater, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Moore and Cheryl Smith.He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. Ken enjoyed racing with his sons, playing the drums, and being on the water. He was also active in his church and the community.Ken is survived by his wife, Susan Jones Sigler of the home; children, Anna Joyce Bracco and husband, Nicolas, of Davidson, Maxton Dean Sigler and wife, Morgan, (formerly Ferretti) of Sarasota, Fla., and Bailey Ellington Sigler of Mooresville; and three grandchildren, Lucas and William Bracco, both of Davidson, and Quinn Kennedy Sigler of Sarasota, Fla.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Chris Webb officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 6580, Hickory, NC 28603.