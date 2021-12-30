Kenneth "Ken" Burton SigmonJune 4, 1933 - December 28, 2021On Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 3:45 a.m., Kenneth "Ken" Burton Sigmon, 88, of Catawba, came face to face with his Lord and Savior.He was born June 4, 1933, in Catawba County, to the late Harry Adolphus Sigmon and Alma Aspiran Brown Sigmon. Ken was a founding member of Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba, where he served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons and retired as owner of Kenneth B. Sigmon & Son Construction Company. He was also a member of The Gideons International, Catawba Valley Cattlemen's Association, Bandys Volunteer Fire Department, NC Forestry Warden, Farm Bureau Board of Directors and served many local and jurisdictional offices with WoodmenLife.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Darris Dean Sigmon; brothers, Vernon Sigmon, Floyd Sigmon and Robert Sigmon; and sisters, Mary Rita Millholland, Margaret Parker Rink, Mae Hollifield and Flossie Sigmon.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Joyce Guin Sigmon of the home; son, Ray Sigmon and wife, Virginia, of Maiden; daughters, Kathy Schronce and husband, Bryan, of Vale and Anita Sigmon of Catawba; brother, Ralph "Pete" Brown of Statesville; grandchildren, Carrie Putnam, Rachel and Darren Kowalski, Amanda and Brian Leatherman, Marsha and Tyson Wagoner, Mellonee and Johnny Small, Burt and Ashley Propst, Timothy and Karen Propst; great-grandchildren, Brittany Taylor, Tyler Sigmon, Andrew Wiseman, Austin Propst, Clayton Propst, Kylie Jackson, Vivian Kowalski, Gavin Kowalski, and Aurora Kowalski; and great-great-grandchildren, Charlotte Wiseman and Cassie Sigmon.The family would like to say a special thank you to the entire Carolina Caring staff, especially Linda Johnson and sweet Ashley. Our family also wishes to thank all those who had a part in caring for our Dad!A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Revs. Travis Triplett and Jeff Levan will officiate. Burial will follow at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, in Catawba. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service. Those serving as pallbearers are Tyler Sigmon, Billy Putnam, Clayton Propst, Austin Propst, Brian Leatherman, Darren Kowalski, and Tyson Wagoner. Andrew Wiseman will serve as honorary pallbearer.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or The Gideons International, Catawba East Chapter, P.O. Box 812, Newton, NC 28658.