Kenneth Dean Weaver
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Kenneth Dean Weaver

October 15, 1936 - December 20, 2021

Kenneth Dean Weaver, 85, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Carolina Caring Hospice.

Kenneth was born Thursday, Oct. 15, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Needham Henderson and Zelda Naomi Bolick Weaver. Kenneth was a member of St Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Nelda Lorene Hoke Weaver.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Kenneth Eric Weaver of Conover; daughter, Denise Weaver Mallonee and husband, James, of Winter Garden, Fla.; sister, Phyllis Price of Greensboro; and four grandchildren, Nick Weaver and wife, Liz, of Winston-Salem, Andrea Weaver of Charlotte, Jordan Bachman of Philadelphia, Pa., and Avari Mallonee of Winter Garden, Fla.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m., at St Stephens Lutheran Church ECLA in Hickory. The Rev. Doctor Richard Graf will officiate. Burial at St Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA will follow. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Drum Funeral Home - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St Stephens Lutheran Church ECLA
NC
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
St Stephens Lutheran Church ECLA
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for you and your family
Tim Phillips
December 28, 2021
