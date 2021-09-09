Kerry Don HicksDecember 21, 1955 - September 4, 2021Kerry Don Hicks, 65, of Hickory, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born Dec. 21, 1955, he was the son of Wanda Hurst Hicks and the late Charles William Hicks.He is survived by his daughter, Kara Hurst Hicks; son, William Kyle Hicks and wife, Jessica Boiling Hicks; sister, Kay Range; brothers, Kevin Hicks and Keith Hicks; and a grandson, Hudson William Hicks.A graveside service with inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Episcopal Church of Ascension, 726 1st Ave. NW, in Hickory.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Episcopal Church of Ascension. 726 1st Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.