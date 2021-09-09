Menu
Kerry Don Hicks
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Kerry Don Hicks

December 21, 1955 - September 4, 2021

Kerry Don Hicks, 65, of Hickory, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born Dec. 21, 1955, he was the son of Wanda Hurst Hicks and the late Charles William Hicks.

He is survived by his daughter, Kara Hurst Hicks; son, William Kyle Hicks and wife, Jessica Boiling Hicks; sister, Kay Range; brothers, Kevin Hicks and Keith Hicks; and a grandson, Hudson William Hicks.

A graveside service with inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Episcopal Church of Ascension, 726 1st Ave. NW, in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Episcopal Church of Ascension. 726 1st Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Inurnment
10:30a.m.
Episcopal Church of Ascension
726 1st Ave. NW, Hickory, NC
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Kerry was such a kind person, and friendly neighbor. He will surely be missed... Prayers for comfort for all of the family.
Brad Bollinger
September 11, 2021
