Kevin Boyd GreerJuly 3, 1972 - September 24, 2020Kevin Boyd Greer, 48, of Hickory, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.Born in Burke County, July 3, 1972, he was the son of Julia Mae Browning Greer and the late William Boyd Greer. In addition to his father, Kevin was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Maureen Greer; and paternal and maternal grandparents.Kevin was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Morganton, where he proudly served as a deacon for several years, and he was attending Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory. He was a Christian man, whom shared his faith with others. He loved spending time with his family, coaching his girls in basketball, and working in his yard. He enjoyed mission work, helping others, and was an avid Duke Blue Devils fan. Kevin worked as an engineer, for the city of Hickory, for over 20 years.Mr. Greer is survived by his wife, Melissa Patrick Greer; daughters, Makayla and Makenzie Greer; mother, Julia Greer; and sister, Jo Harris and her family.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Morganton. A celebration of Kevin's life will follow at 4 p.m., in the church, with Pastor Bob Thompson and Dr. Jack Hodges officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with medical expenses.Sossoman Funeral Home