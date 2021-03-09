Kevin Ray Childress
June 3, 1965 - March 6, 2021
Kevin Ray Childress, 55, of Newton, passed away at his residence Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Born June 3, 1965, he was the son of the late Billy Ray and Judy Lefevers Childress. He was employed at GKN in Maiden. He loved his family and spending time with his brother Jeff, and going to classic car shows.
Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Jeff Childress and wife, Carol of Newton; two nieces, Brandie Tucker and husband, Wesley of Claremont; Randie Conner and husband, Kyle of Newton; aunt, Peggy Hoke and husband, Scott of Hickory; uncle, Butch Lefevers and wife, Genelia of Hickory; cousins, Ethan Hoke, Charissa Ferrese, Alyssa Ferrese, and Landon Ferrese; and canine companion, Patches.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 11, at 4 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden with Pastor Warren Marcum officiating. A private burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org/donate
