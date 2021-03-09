A TRUE FRIEND, FROM THE FIRST DAY THAT WE MET. MY FIRST DAY AT HICKORY HIGH SCHOOL. WE SAT BESIDE ONE ANOTHER IN BIOLOGY CLASS. THAT WAS IN 1980. HE MADE A LASTING IMPRESSION ON ME. ALWAYS LET ME KNOW WHEN I WAS GETTING ALITTLE TROUBLESOME. NEVER EVER MADE ME FEEL ANY LESS THAN UNWORTHY OR WANTED TO BE AROUND. THANK YOU MY PRECIOUS FRIEND ANS BROTHER. AMEN. FRIENDS FOREVER AND ALWAYS AND ONE DAY AMEN. R.I.P

Tony L Curtis March 11, 2021