Hickory Daily Record
Kevin Ray Childress
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Kevin Ray Childress

June 3, 1965 - March 6, 2021

Kevin Ray Childress, 55, of Newton, passed away at his residence Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Born June 3, 1965, he was the son of the late Billy Ray and Judy Lefevers Childress. He was employed at GKN in Maiden. He loved his family and spending time with his brother Jeff, and going to classic car shows.

Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Jeff Childress and wife, Carol of Newton; two nieces, Brandie Tucker and husband, Wesley of Claremont; Randie Conner and husband, Kyle of Newton; aunt, Peggy Hoke and husband, Scott of Hickory; uncle, Butch Lefevers and wife, Genelia of Hickory; cousins, Ethan Hoke, Charissa Ferrese, Alyssa Ferrese, and Landon Ferrese; and canine companion, Patches.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 11, at 4 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden with Pastor Warren Marcum officiating. A private burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org/donate.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road P.O. Box 716, Maiden, NC
Mar
11
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road P.O. Box 716, Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were always smiling and lots of fun asu no ur brother Jeff would run the tables on them boys at 19th hole!! I enjoyed urs and Jeff´s friendship year´s ago! I´m so sorry for ur loss Jeff I´m praying for u and family RIP BROTHER Kevin love ya Charlie Shook
Charlie Shook
March 17, 2021
Sending My Prayers To The Family During This Time
Addie Bradshaw
March 11, 2021
A TRUE FRIEND, FROM THE FIRST DAY THAT WE MET. MY FIRST DAY AT HICKORY HIGH SCHOOL. WE SAT BESIDE ONE ANOTHER IN BIOLOGY CLASS. THAT WAS IN 1980. HE MADE A LASTING IMPRESSION ON ME. ALWAYS LET ME KNOW WHEN I WAS GETTING ALITTLE TROUBLESOME. NEVER EVER MADE ME FEEL ANY LESS THAN UNWORTHY OR WANTED TO BE AROUND. THANK YOU MY PRECIOUS FRIEND ANS BROTHER. AMEN. FRIENDS FOREVER AND ALWAYS AND ONE DAY AMEN. R.I.P
Tony L Curtis
March 11, 2021
Jeff, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Joy M
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers are going up for all family and loved ones.
Dessa Benfield
March 9, 2021
