Kevin Marty Sigmon



November 16, 1971 - September 2, 2021



Kevin Marty Sigmon, 49, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Winston-Salem Baptist Hospital.



He was born Nov. 16, 1971, to the late Arnold Sigmon and Patsy Sigmon.



He is survived by his mother, Patsy Sigmon; brother, Timothy Sigmon; sister, Amy Hughes; brother-in-law, Danny Hughes; nieces, Kaydence and Karis Hughes; neice, Kassidy Hughes Christopher and husband Jacob; and great-neice, Iris Christopher.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 11, 2021.