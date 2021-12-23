Menu
Kim Rhea Bolick
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street
Granite Falls, NC
Kim Rhea Bolick

July 14, 1953 - December 21, 2021

Kim Rhea Bolick, of Granite Falls, died unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Born July 14, 1953, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late John B. Rhea and Evelyn Haas Rhea. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Rhea.

Kim was a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College, she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She taught kindergarten for 32 years in the Caldwell County School system and also drove the school bus for 32 years. Her priority was making sure the children made it to school and home safely each day.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Martin Bolick Jr. of the home; her son, Tony Helton of Granite Falls; stepdaughter, Joelle Kuhlman and husband, Charles, of Greensboro; stepson, Martin Bolick and wife, Arlene, of Chicago, Ill.; stepdaughter, Heather Bolick of Greensboro; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Helton of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Jim Rhea and wife, Cheryl, of Granite Falls; three grandchildren, Kati Helton, Hunter Helton, Kelli Helton; three stepgrandchildren, Landon Kuhlman, Parker Kuhlman, Avery Bolick; one great-grandchild, Malia Helton; and niece, Savannah Rhea of Granite Falls.

The family would like to express a special "thank you" to a special friend, Susan Mackie

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels, Catawba County Nutritional Services, 507 Boundary St., Conover, NC 28613.

Bass-Smith Granite Falls is serving the Bolick family.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2021.
I graduated high school with Kim! I´m so very sorry got your loss! She was a very special friend and a angel on earth! Prayers for the family!
Patsy Hill Adams
January 4, 2022
She was so sweet I remember her as my teacher and she loved all of her students may God comfort the family in this time
Lorrie Cannon
School
December 30, 2021
Kim was such an easy person to like, as she was such a kind soul. I knew Kim through her brother Mike. Prayers for the Helton and the Bolick families. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Deborah Bowman Dlugos
Friend
December 29, 2021
Frank , We are so very sorry to hear of Kim´s passing . You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers . Kim was such a good hearted , sweet person . Praying for comfort for each of you . Sending some hugs from her favorite beach !
Jerry & Becky McMahan
December 29, 2021
I lost touch with Kim years ago, but will always think of her as a good friend and a strong, courageous woman. My warmest condolences to all her friends and family.
Inanna (Martha) LaFevre
December 26, 2021
So sorry for the loss of this beautiful person ! While my children did not have Mrs.Bolick as their teacher, they knew her smile ! "She smiled at everyone and it made me feel special when she smiled me." They remember that she always had a smile on her face when they would see her walking children to the bus and interacting with them! Such kindness in her eyes and she appeared to make children feel love and acceptance Mrs. Bolick was truly meant to be a teacher! What a legacy she has left to the children of GFES! (And as an adult, I felt special when she smiled at me.).
Barb Hartfelder
Other
December 24, 2021
Family, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cathie McCaslin
December 24, 2021
So sorry for Kim´s passing. She was a good friend and a loving person. She will be missed.
Gaye Wilson Moore
Friend
December 24, 2021
Blessings to Kim´s family. I taught with her for 8 years; she was so important in the lives of so many children. Fond memories.
Margaret Landrus Hollar
Work
December 23, 2021
Kim Bolick was one of the kindest and encouraging teacher/bus driver I have ever met. She did not have my sons as a teacher but she was their bus driver. She loved my sons as if they were her own. She always had a smile for everyone. She will be greatly missed by our community. God bless her family.
The Canterbury family
December 23, 2021
