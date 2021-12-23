Kim Rhea BolickJuly 14, 1953 - December 21, 2021Kim Rhea Bolick, of Granite Falls, died unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.Born July 14, 1953, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late John B. Rhea and Evelyn Haas Rhea. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Rhea.Kim was a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College, she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She taught kindergarten for 32 years in the Caldwell County School system and also drove the school bus for 32 years. Her priority was making sure the children made it to school and home safely each day.She is survived by her husband, Frank Martin Bolick Jr. of the home; her son, Tony Helton of Granite Falls; stepdaughter, Joelle Kuhlman and husband, Charles, of Greensboro; stepson, Martin Bolick and wife, Arlene, of Chicago, Ill.; stepdaughter, Heather Bolick of Greensboro; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Helton of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Jim Rhea and wife, Cheryl, of Granite Falls; three grandchildren, Kati Helton, Hunter Helton, Kelli Helton; three stepgrandchildren, Landon Kuhlman, Parker Kuhlman, Avery Bolick; one great-grandchild, Malia Helton; and niece, Savannah Rhea of Granite Falls.The family would like to express a special "thank you" to a special friend, Susan MackieServices will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels, Catawba County Nutritional Services, 507 Boundary St., Conover, NC 28613.Bass-Smith Granite Falls is serving the Bolick family.