Kim Rhea BolickKim Rhea Bolick died unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, in Granite Falls, with the Rev. Leo Fair officiating.Face masks required and casual dress is appreciated.Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Kim Rhea Bolick.