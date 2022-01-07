Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kim Naomi Smith
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Kim Naomi Smith

September 1, 1959 - December 10, 2021

Kim Naomi Smith, 62, of Hickory, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Dale Smith. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is assisting the Smith family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry for your family. I think of you guys often and hope that you find peace in knowing she is always with you.
Just a nurse
Other
January 23, 2022
Thinking of you during this difficult time. I´m in such shock. Kim was such a dear person and always made herself available when needed. She showed love and compassion to all she met. Kim will be missed by many.
Wesley and Melissa Harris
January 8, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Donna Setzer
Other
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results