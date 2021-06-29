Menu
Kimberly Bass Conrad
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Kimberly Bass Conrad

April 10, 1960 - June 25, 2021

Kimberly Bass Conrad, 61, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Kim was a literacy specialist with Catawba County Schools. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Dwight Conrad. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is assisting the Conrad family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to lose another classmate. Prayers and condolences to Kim´s family.
Jeff Price
School
June 29, 2021
Dear Mr. Conrad and family, Words can not express how deeply shocked and saddened we are for the loss of your beloved, beautiful,, Vivacious, brilliant, glamorous, fun wife Mrs . Kim Conrad-teacher, scholar, loving reading specialist, loving teacher,Beautiful wife, loving friend. Colleague and sister in education Kim was! Always smiling, kind, fun, vivacious, beautiful and full of life!! Her compassionate teaching and leadership of fellow educators and friends and children will always be a gift to the world!! Her kindness and brilliance and pedagogy will go on forever!! A truly beautiful person inside and out!! The world will always be a better place because of her. She gave everyone the gift of reading, scholarship, wisdom, kindness, vivacity and zest for life!! She will always touch an infinite number of forever youthful and wise minds. We are eternally grateful for her patient and compassionate educational leadership. She was an amazing wife. Teacher, reading specialist, scholar. We extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family. We will always remember her beautiful smile, wonderful laugh, brilliance and generosity to the world of reading and Education and to the world.Very sincerely, Infinite gratitude, infinite love , Mr . and Mrs. Browning-Barry and Ann and Kent and fellow educators We extend our deepest condolences to everyone of our fellow educators. Most deepest sympathy and prayers, Barry Ann Kent and fellow educators
Mr and Mrs Barry Browning and Family and friends
School
June 29, 2021
To the Family of Kimberly B. Conrad: We are filled with sorrow over Kim's death. She was a remarkable woman and a wonderful friend. We shall always remember our special summers together working at Lenoir-Rhyne University, and the humorous stories she used to tell. She will truly be missed. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers these days, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. You have a special place in our heart, Tim, and we hope you'll call us if there's any way we can help. God's continual blessings, Ponetta M. Hull & Family
Ponetta M Hull & Family
June 29, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Kim´s passing! She was a beautiful person in so many ways!
Carolyn Broome Sosebee
June 29, 2021
