Dear Mr. Conrad and family, Words can not express how deeply shocked and saddened we are for the loss of your beloved, beautiful,, Vivacious, brilliant, glamorous, fun wife Mrs . Kim Conrad-teacher, scholar, loving reading specialist, loving teacher,Beautiful wife, loving friend. Colleague and sister in education Kim was! Always smiling, kind, fun, vivacious, beautiful and full of life!! Her compassionate teaching and leadership of fellow educators and friends and children will always be a gift to the world!! Her kindness and brilliance and pedagogy will go on forever!! A truly beautiful person inside and out!! The world will always be a better place because of her. She gave everyone the gift of reading, scholarship, wisdom, kindness, vivacity and zest for life!! She will always touch an infinite number of forever youthful and wise minds. We are eternally grateful for her patient and compassionate educational leadership. She was an amazing wife. Teacher, reading specialist, scholar. We extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family. We will always remember her beautiful smile, wonderful laugh, brilliance and generosity to the world of reading and Education and to the world.Very sincerely, Infinite gratitude, infinite love , Mr . and Mrs. Browning-Barry and Ann and Kent and fellow educators We extend our deepest condolences to everyone of our fellow educators. Most deepest sympathy and prayers, Barry Ann Kent and fellow educators

Mr and Mrs Barry Browning and Family and friends School June 29, 2021