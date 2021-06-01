Dr. Lambert Pascal "Pac" McLaurin Jr.April 21, 1941 - May 30, 2021Dr. Lambert Pascal "Pac" McLaurin Jr., 80, of Pittsboro, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.He was born April 21, 1941, in Siler City. He was the son of Lambert and Grace McLaurin and was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Porter.He attended undergraduate and Medical School at the University of Florida. Upon graduation of medical school, he served his country as a physician in the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, he served on the medical staff at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he became director of the Cardiac catheterization lab. He later went on to private practice for 13 years in Newport News, Va., at the Cardiovascular Center of Oyster Point. He retired from medicine in 1998, and moved to Valle Crucis, N.C., with his lovely wife, Susan. He taught at Appalachian State University for 10 years, as an adjunct instructor in the Photography department.Pac had an incredible passion for adventure, travel, and good-hearted debates. His favorite hobby was car racing and he even participated in the 24 Hours of Daytona. He loved music and was an avid Bob Dylan and Grateful Dead fan. He traveled to many places, but France and Cuba provided the greatest inspiration for his photography.He loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan Stapleton McLaurin; daughter, Grace and husband, John Ehrenreich of Hickory, and her children, Christopher, Ryan and Taylor; son, John McLaurin and wife, Melanie Smith, of Raleigh, and his son, Michael McLaurin and daughter, Rachel Tyler; son, Terry Drum and his wife, Jamie of Wake-Forest, and their children, Savannah, Walker and Eliza; and son, Ashley Drum and wife, Connie of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and their children, Olivia, Lucas and Maya.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to The Church of The Holy Cross, Valle Crucis, N.C.A grave side service will be held at The Church of The Holy Cross in Valle Crucis, N.C., at a later date.