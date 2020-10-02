Larry Alvin StarnesApril 27, 1946 - September 30, 2020Mr. Larry Alvin Starnes, 74, of George Hildebran, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health.Larry was born April 27, 1946, in Catawba County, to the late Glenn Thomas Starnes and Agnes Hildebran Starnes-Ward. He was retired from CCC&TI, where he lead the automotive training curriculum. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a long-time member of Providence Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Wayne Starnes; and brother-in-law, Sonny Herndon.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Yvonne Cook Starnes of the home; three children, Todd Starnes and wife, Miriam, of Taylorsville, Dana Gibson and husband, Allen, of Hickory and Derek Starnes and wife, Hollie, of Hickory; two brothers, Kendrick Starnes and wife, Phyllis, of Hickory and Roger Starnes and wife, Vivian, of Florida; two sisters, Evalina Herndon of Lincolnton and Zelda Burns and husband, John, of Missouri; stepbrother, Errol Ward and wife, Sue; sister-in-law, Earlene Starnes; four grandchildren, Chance Benfield, Lauren Starnes, Grant Starnes and Gracie Benfield; great-grandson, Dalton Mitchell; two fur babies, Misty and Midnight; lifelong friend, Pastor Charles Styles; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1:30 p.m., on the ballfield at Providence Baptist Church in Hickory, with the Revs. Chris Dale and Ernie Richards officiating.The family requests that friends and family bring their own chairs and maintain social distancing guidelines.Memorials may be sent to the Providence Baptist Church Building Fund, 7706 Providence Ch. Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.