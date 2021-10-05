Larry Basil Brigham Jr.
April 6, 1963 - October 1, 2021
Larry Basil Brigham Jr., 58, of Newton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
He was born April 6, 1963, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., to Larry Basil Brigham Sr. and Helen Wood Brigham.
Larry was employed with The Observer News Enterprise in the Sales Department for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Larry Brigham III "Trey" of Bluffton, S.C., and Joseph Daniel Brigham of Hickory; father, Larry Basil Brigham Sr. of Greenville, Mich.; mother, Helen Wood Brigham of Newton; sister, Mary Chapman Terry and husband, Lance, of Hickory; nephew, John Foster Terry of Hickory; and first cousins, Walter Chapman Wood of Satellite Beach, Fla., and Katherine Strong Wood of Savannah, Ga.
A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Melissa Mummert will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at Bennett Funeral Service.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2021.