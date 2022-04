Larry Dean Church



July 22, 1953 - September 24, 2021



Larry Dean Church, 68, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Karen Church. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Sarah Ann Church. The Church family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 28, 2021.