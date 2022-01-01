Larry Dean CrouchMarch 10, 1941 - December 27, 2021Larry Dean Crouch, 80, of Granite Falls, went to be with his Heavenly Father Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Conover Nursing and Rehab Center, following a period of declining health.Larry was born Wednesday, March 10, 1941, to the late Raymond and Lona Bowman Crouch.Larry was a graduate of Taylorsville High School. He obtained a bachelor's degree in education, from Lenoir Rhyne College and a master's degree from Appalachian State University. He taught at Dudley Shoals Elementary School for 30 years.Larry was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a Deacon, Sunday school Teacher, and Sunday school Director. He was involved in children's and youth ministries and senior adult ministries. Larry was a loving husband, Daddy, and "Pawpaw."Larry enjoyed antique cars, old westerns, reading, and listening to gospel, bluegrass, classic country, and Elvis, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Linda Benfield Crouch; half sisters, Edith Ritchie and Mildred Duncan; and half brothers, Lester Crouch and Ray "Buck" Crouch.Those left to cherish the memory of Larry include two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan C. Kirby (Terry) and Gina C. Bell (Tom); brother, Arnold Crouch; sister, Doris Crouch; brother, Steve Crouch; half sister, Joyce Wike; grandchildren, Trevor Kirby, Trent Kirby, and Rudy Dean Thomas Bell; along with a number of nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins.Larry will lie in state at Antioch Baptist Church today, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Revs. Mark Morris and Mike Johnson will be officiating.Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; Baptist Children's Homes, P.O. Box 338 Thomasville, NC 27361; or NC Missions Offering, 205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511.Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service