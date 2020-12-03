Menu
Larry H. "Pop" Starnes
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Larry H. "Pop" Starnes

Larry H. "Pop" Starnes, 80, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Lenoir Healthcare.

He was born in Alexander County May 19, 1940, and was the son of the late Willard and Maybell Starnes. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Pittman Starnes; granddaughter, Kimberly Starnes; and two brothers Danny and John Q. Starnes.

Larry was a family member of Grace Baptist Church and worked as a night-watchman.

He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Starnes and Susan Starnes of Lenoir; son, Larry R. Starnes and wife, Rebecca, of Hudson; sister, Gail Harris of Bethlehem; granddaughter, Stefanie Calderon and husband, Daniel, of Hickory; grandsons, Jessie Starnes and Tyler Starnes both of Hudson; and great-granddaughters, Lillie Starnes, Mia Calderon and baby, Calderon.

He will lie-in-state Friday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 6 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Neil Bowman officiating.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC 28602
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
