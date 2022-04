Larry Lee Hill



October 7, 1931 - December 27, 2021



Larry Lee Hill, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Mr. Hill was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served in Korea during the conflict. He is survived by his wife, Alice McRary Hill of the home. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Larry Lee Hill.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2021.