Larry Joe Lowman
August 9, 1942 - June 20, 2021
Larry Joe Lowman, 78, of Lincolnton, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Atrium Health Cleveland.
He was born August 9, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late George and Effie Benfield Lowman.
Larry was of Baptist faith, and retired from the textile industry after many years of service. He enjoyed dancing, dining out, going to the beach, watching westerns, and spending time with loved ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Vickie Lowman; son, Larry Cline Lowman; five brothers; and three sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are son, Jeffrey Allen Lowman of Lincolnton; daughter, Tracy Simmons of Lincolnton; sisters, Scottie McClellan and husband, George, of Maiden and Shirley Spicer of Lenoir; grandchildren, Matt Lowman and wife, Jessica, of Tobaccoville, and Hannah Phillips of Lincolnton.
A graveside service to celebrate Larry's life will be held Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m., at Maiden City Cemetery in Maiden. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 24, 2021.