Larry Dean PowellApril 12, 1945 - June 30, 2021Larry Powell, 76, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.He was born April 12, 1945.Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Morgan Powell of the home; one daughter, Diana Wakefield and husband, Rick, of Lenoir; one son, Jim Powell of Hudson; four grandchildren, Kaytlyn Powell, Allie Powell, Morgan Wakefield and Nicholas Wakefield; two brothers, Bob Hargus and Ben Minton; and one sister, Judy Reid.No services scheduled at this time.Mackie Funeral Service