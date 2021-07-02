Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Dean Powell
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Larry Dean Powell

April 12, 1945 - June 30, 2021

Larry Powell, 76, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 12, 1945.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Morgan Powell of the home; one daughter, Diana Wakefield and husband, Rick, of Lenoir; one son, Jim Powell of Hudson; four grandchildren, Kaytlyn Powell, Allie Powell, Morgan Wakefield and Nicholas Wakefield; two brothers, Bob Hargus and Ben Minton; and one sister, Judy Reid.

No services scheduled at this time.

Mackie Funeral Service

www.mackiefh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers and wishes for God´s love to surround the Powell Family during this time of loss. Many fond memories of hunting, fishing and hanging out with Larry Dean in our younger years. Godspeed.
Harry Poovey
Friend
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results