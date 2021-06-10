Larry Clyde ShepherdMarch 11, 1939 - June 8, 2021Mr. Larry Clyde Shepherd, 82, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Brian Center Health Hickory, following a period of declining health.Larry was born March 11, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Ralph Shepherd and Pauline Ritch Shepherd. He attended Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. Larry enjoyed fishing, his animals at home, working on cars and was a fixer of everything.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Shepherd; infant brother, Thomas Ralph Shepherd; and son-in-law, Benny Parsons.He is survived by his son, Michael Shepherd and fiancée, Monique Renee Younce of Morganton; daughters, Tina Gragg of Hickory, Kimberly Shepherd of Florida, Debra Ledford and husband; Wesley; of Vale, Ellen Parsons of Hickory, Maxine Speagle and husband; Terry; of Hickory, and Darlene Suttle and husband; James; of Morganton; son, Ronnie Carswell of Vale; grandchildren, Terri Cheek, Eric Carswell, Barbara Parsons Yancey, Raye Lynn Parsons Weaver, Tressie Teague, Kirk Smith, Kevin Smith, Kelly Ledford Tomblin, Stacy Johnson, and Phillip Shepherd; stepgrandchild, Shayna Ellise Burton; great-grandchildren, Rachel Cheek, Derrick Cheek, William Adams, Thomas Yancey, Amanda Yancey, Maggie Weaver, Charlotte Weaver, Isaac Weaver, Jarad Hartley, Kyle Smith, Dustin Smith, Sara Carswell, Ben Tomblin, and Emma Tomblin; great-great grandchildren, Mason Hartley and Aliegh Hartley; and sisters, Patricia Houston, Mildred Willis and husband Buck, Joyce Winkler, and Judy Willis.A funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. Interment will follow at the Carswell Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Catawba County Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave., SE Hickory, NC 28602; or Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, 3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.