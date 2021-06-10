Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Clyde Shepherd
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Larry Clyde Shepherd

March 11, 1939 - June 8, 2021

Mr. Larry Clyde Shepherd, 82, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Brian Center Health Hickory, following a period of declining health.

Larry was born March 11, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Ralph Shepherd and Pauline Ritch Shepherd. He attended Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. Larry enjoyed fishing, his animals at home, working on cars and was a fixer of everything.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Shepherd; infant brother, Thomas Ralph Shepherd; and son-in-law, Benny Parsons.

He is survived by his son, Michael Shepherd and fiancée, Monique Renee Younce of Morganton; daughters, Tina Gragg of Hickory, Kimberly Shepherd of Florida, Debra Ledford and husband; Wesley; of Vale, Ellen Parsons of Hickory, Maxine Speagle and husband; Terry; of Hickory, and Darlene Suttle and husband; James; of Morganton; son, Ronnie Carswell of Vale; grandchildren, Terri Cheek, Eric Carswell, Barbara Parsons Yancey, Raye Lynn Parsons Weaver, Tressie Teague, Kirk Smith, Kevin Smith, Kelly Ledford Tomblin, Stacy Johnson, and Phillip Shepherd; stepgrandchild, Shayna Ellise Burton; great-grandchildren, Rachel Cheek, Derrick Cheek, William Adams, Thomas Yancey, Amanda Yancey, Maggie Weaver, Charlotte Weaver, Isaac Weaver, Jarad Hartley, Kyle Smith, Dustin Smith, Sara Carswell, Ben Tomblin, and Emma Tomblin; great-great grandchildren, Mason Hartley and Aliegh Hartley; and sisters, Patricia Houston, Mildred Willis and husband Buck, Joyce Winkler, and Judy Willis.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. Interment will follow at the Carswell Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Catawba County Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave., SE Hickory, NC 28602; or Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, 3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jun
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Praying for the family.
Melinda Hullett Hullett
Family Friend
June 9, 2021
Valerie
June 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RANDALL,TERESA
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results