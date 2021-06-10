Menu
Larry Eugene Townsend
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Larry Eugene Townsend

March 6, 1947 - June 9, 2021

Larry Eugene Townsend, 74, of Denver, N.C., passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Novant Huntersville Medical Center.

He was born on March 6, 1947, to the late Herbert H. Townsend and Ruth Lail Townsend in Catawba County. Larry was a member of Denver Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents who he was raised by from six months old, Henry and Elizabeth Townsend; sisters, Vicki Townsend, Patsy Townsend; brothers, Bob Townsend, Marty Lail; mother-in-law, Edna B. Miller and son-in-law, Jeff Saltzman.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey Miller Townsend of the home; daughters, Alecia T. Saltzman of Denver, N.C., Lora T. Sigmon of Denver, N.C.; sons, Allen Townsend of Caser, Billy Townsend and wife, Paula, of Hickory; grandchildren, William Saltzman and wife, Brandy, of Denver, N.C., Brandon Townsend of Catawba, Katy Nesbit and husband, Josh, of San Diego, Calif., Bailey Sigmon of Denver, N.C.; great-granddaughter, Lilly Saltzman of Cornelius; sisters, Arlene Spann of Hickory, Anita Parker and husband, Lanny, of Hickory, Lisa Townsend of Rutherford College, Renae Helms of Taylorsville, Susan Roop of Lenoir; brothers, Gary Townsend of Hickory, Mike Townsend and wife, Debbie, of Icard, Jackie Townsend of Hickory; special father-in-law, Hansford Miller; brothers-in-law, Gary Miller, Randall Miller and wife, Angela, of Boone; sisters-in-law, Linda Miller of Asheville, and Gwen Townsend of Granite Falls.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m., at Meat Camp Baptist Church in Boone. The body will lie in state 30 mins prior. The Rev. Garry Miller and Rev. Jerry Moretz, will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Audrey, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love and prayers,
Mollie Beach
Family
June 11, 2021
A good man. It was a pleasure to have known him.
Brenda Thomas
Friend
June 10, 2021
