Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura Stevens Carter
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
A Simple Service Burial & Cremation - Gastonia
451 Hospital Drive
Gastonia, NC
Laura Stevens Carter

May 11, 1936 - March 28, 2022

Laura Stevens Carter, 85, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully at Caromont Regional Medical in Gastonia, Monday, March 28, 2022, with her family at her side.

Laura was born May 11, 1936, to the late Charles Wellington Stevens and the late Laura Louise Stevens in Hickory. She graduated as a registered nurse from Presbyterian Hospital Nursing School in 1957, and worked at Presbyterian Hospital until moving to Hickory, where she worked at Frye Regional Medical Center from 1963 in various positions including ER and OR, until her retirement.

She is survived by her son, Steve Carter and wife, Donna Carter of Searcy, Ark.; grandsons, Wesley Carter and Aaron Carter, both of Memphis, Tenn.; great-granddaughter, Emery Bryant of Collierville, Tenn.; and sister, Ann Bivens of Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Samaritan's Purse.

A Simple Service, Burial and Cremation

www.asimpleservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
A Simple Service Burial & Cremation - Gastonia
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A Simple Service Burial & Cremation - Gastonia.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thoughts and prayers to Laura´s family. I worked with Laura for several years at Frye Regional! Since her retirement and relocation to Gastonia we have met for lunch many times! We just chatted about OR memories and updated each other about the OR news and fellow work friends!
Carol Harrison
Friend
March 30, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results