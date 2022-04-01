Laura Stevens Carter
May 11, 1936 - March 28, 2022
Laura Stevens Carter, 85, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully at Caromont Regional Medical in Gastonia, Monday, March 28, 2022, with her family at her side.
Laura was born May 11, 1936, to the late Charles Wellington Stevens and the late Laura Louise Stevens in Hickory. She graduated as a registered nurse from Presbyterian Hospital Nursing School in 1957, and worked at Presbyterian Hospital until moving to Hickory, where she worked at Frye Regional Medical Center from 1963 in various positions including ER and OR, until her retirement.
She is survived by her son, Steve Carter and wife, Donna Carter of Searcy, Ark.; grandsons, Wesley Carter and Aaron Carter, both of Memphis, Tenn.; great-granddaughter, Emery Bryant of Collierville, Tenn.; and sister, Ann Bivens of Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and/or Samaritan's Purse.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2022.