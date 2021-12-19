To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
the Punch's were family friends, I loved him and will miss him! Rest in Peace, brother!
Robert Drum
December 24, 2021
It was an honor to have worked with Punch for 15 years of my career. He was always ready to help and support me in whatever I did. I have tons of fond memories of the time I knew him and will pray for the family and all who are mourning his passing.
Brian Mitan
Work
December 20, 2021
Met Lawrence at CVCC in late 70's. Great guy and a friend to all. Was fortunate to know him during those years. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He and I shared the same birthday. God Speed my friend.
Kavin (Topper) Mitchell
December 20, 2021
My heart goes out to Lawrence´s family. Prayers for you all. May you look to the Lord for strength and courage through this sad time. Please allow all your happiest memories to shine through. God bless you all.
Melanie Smith Matthews
School
December 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lawrence's passing...knew him for many years all my prayers for the family