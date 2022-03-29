Lawrence Leroy RiceJanuary 27, 1941 - March 19, 2022Lawrence Leroy Rice, 81, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, after a period of declining health.Larry was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Ewing, Neb., to the late Myra Rice Cribbs and the late Gail Adrian Rice.Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Rice, in 2017. They met in Lawrence, Kan., while attending the University of Kansas, married soon after, and enjoyed 54 loving years together. Larry and Roberta were active church members, loved exploring, antiquing, refinishing furniture, and creating beautiful works of art.Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, graphic artist, and accomplished watercolor and aviation artist. He served in the Air National Guard in Wichita, Kan., where he discovered his love for all things aviation. Larry's professional artistic career began as a lettering artist for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, Mo. He then served as a graphic designer for several firms in Kansas and Missouri before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., to serve as the art director for a Christian magazine, New Wine. Seeking new challenges brought him to Bendix Avionics where he illustrated pilot manuals which furthered his skills in aviation art. In 1984, he moved to Hickory with his family to work as a graphic artist for Siecor, now Corning, until his retirement in 2001.Throughout his graphic design career, he refined his skills in watercolor by painting beautiful historic homes, landscapes, 1950's cars, and especially aircraft. Upon his retirement, Larry pursued his dream of being a full-time watercolor artist with a focus on aviation art. He and wife, Roberta, traveled to air and art shows nationwide. Pilots loved his realistic and intricate style of painting and many commissioned paintings of their own planes. Larry was noted for his two-in-one paintings which featured a close-up of the radial engine or cockpit and instrument panel, with a profile of the plane itself.Larry's watercolor of a red Beech Staggerwing was chosen by the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum to appear in their 1988 Golden Age of Flight calendar, and that painting resides in their permanent aviation art collectionHe is survived by children, Deborah Cally, of Ventura, Calif., Mark Rice and wife, Rhonda, of Medina, Ohio, and Kathy Shirilla and husband George, of Hickory; and grandchildren, Julian Cally, Joshua, Jonathan, Jeremy, Elizabeth, Justin and Jason Rice, and Peter, Laura, and Daniel Shirilla.A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 2, at 1:30 p.m., at Highland Baptist Church, 828 9th Ave. NE, in Hickory. The family will greet guest and friends in the fellowship hall following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Highland Baptist Church, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Safe Harbor, 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602.Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory