Leeattle "Lee" Fortenberry DownsSeptember 1, 1924 - September 28, 2020Leeattle "Lee" Fortenberry Downs, 96, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Trinity Ridge.Born Sept. 1, 1924, in Cleveland County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Vernie Crotts and Quincy Lee Fortenberry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Downs; and a sister, Alice Fortenberry McFarland.Lee worked for many years as a seamer at Hollar Hosiery Mill, where she honed her sewing skills and often made alterations for her family and friends.A humble, Christian, caring woman, Lee was a member of First Baptist Church in Hickory and enjoyed being in the Crosby Sunday School Class.Lee loved being a grandmother and was much loved in return. She was a wonderful caregiver who always enjoyed helping others. She found joy and purpose in caring for her beloved dog, Sally, who she adopted when her neighbor passed away.She is survived by her son, Roger Downs and wife, Betsy, of Hickory; granddaughter, Lauren Downs and husband, Chris Harms, of Northport, Ala.; grandson, Joseph Downs of Hickory; sister, Berlie Fortenberry Beaver and husband, Bob, of Lawndale; and a number of nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at Catawba Memorial Park, with the Rev. Joshua Barrett officiating.The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the tender care she received at Trinity Ridge. Their excellent staff always treated her with compassion and gentleness, with her best interest in mind. They are our heroes. We are also grateful to the staff at Carolina Caring (Hospice), who provided comfort, care and compassion to her and the family.Memorials may be made in her honor to Trinity Ridge, 2140 Medical Park Dr., Hickory, NC 28602.