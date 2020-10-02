Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leeattle Fortenberry "Lee" Downs
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Leeattle "Lee" Fortenberry Downs

September 1, 1924 - September 28, 2020

Leeattle "Lee" Fortenberry Downs, 96, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Trinity Ridge.

Born Sept. 1, 1924, in Cleveland County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Vernie Crotts and Quincy Lee Fortenberry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Downs; and a sister, Alice Fortenberry McFarland.

Lee worked for many years as a seamer at Hollar Hosiery Mill, where she honed her sewing skills and often made alterations for her family and friends.

A humble, Christian, caring woman, Lee was a member of First Baptist Church in Hickory and enjoyed being in the Crosby Sunday School Class.

Lee loved being a grandmother and was much loved in return. She was a wonderful caregiver who always enjoyed helping others. She found joy and purpose in caring for her beloved dog, Sally, who she adopted when her neighbor passed away.

She is survived by her son, Roger Downs and wife, Betsy, of Hickory; granddaughter, Lauren Downs and husband, Chris Harms, of Northport, Ala.; grandson, Joseph Downs of Hickory; sister, Berlie Fortenberry Beaver and husband, Bob, of Lawndale; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at Catawba Memorial Park, with the Rev. Joshua Barrett officiating.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the tender care she received at Trinity Ridge. Their excellent staff always treated her with compassion and gentleness, with her best interest in mind. They are our heroes. We are also grateful to the staff at Carolina Caring (Hospice), who provided comfort, care and compassion to her and the family.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Trinity Ridge, 2140 Medical Park Dr., Hickory, NC 28602.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.