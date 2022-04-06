Lelia Hope Teague ScopoliOctober 17, 1947 - March 23, 2022Lelia Hope Teague Scopoli, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla., after a gradual decline from early-onset dementia.Hope was born Oct. 17, 1947, to the late Woodrow Seth and Christine Hickman Teague, and raised in Granite Falls. She graduated from Granite Falls High School, Lenoir-Rhyne College, and the University of North Florida where she received her Master's and Doctorate degrees in Educational Leadership. Hope's lifelong career as an educator in the classroom and as an administrator for Clay County School Board left a lasting impact on all who knew her. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading a good mystery, knitting, traveling, supporting the arts and local charities, cheering for Florida State University, and keeping up with friends. Most of all she loved her family, including her Boston Terriers.She was a calm voice to many. She was compassionate, intelligent, accepting, and supportive. She was a beloved sister, mom, grandma, aunt, and friend.She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Scopoli McLaughlin (Brian), of Tallahassee, Fla.; grandchildren, Brennan and Charlotte; brother, Edward H. Teague, of Eugene, Ore.; sister, Teresa Teague Jackson (Jerry), of Granite Falls; niece, Jenny Jackson Reilly, and family, of Concord; and nephew Jerry Jackson Jr., and family, of Woodstock, Ga.Immediate arrangements were by Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 15, at 11 a.m., in the chapel at Broadus-Raines Funeral Home in Green Cove Springs, Fla.A graveside service, arranged by Mackie Funeral Service, will be held Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m., at the Hickman Family Cemetery in Hudson. The family extends their gratitude to Deb Simmons, Big Bend Hospice, and the staff of Capital Square at Tallahassee Memory Care.