Leonard GoodsonSeptember 12, 1928 - September 7, 2021Leonard Goodson, 92, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Carolina Caring of Newton.Born Sept. 12, 1928, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late, Oscar "Ned" Leroy Goodson and Rachel Rosanna Grigg Goodson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Keever Goodson; six brothers, Marshall, Gaither, Clayton, Blair, Crawford, and Howard Goodson; and three sisters, Bessie Barker, Lorene Propst, and Grace Williams.Left to cherish his memory are three sons, Dale Goodson and wife, Susan, of Maiden, Sam Goodson and wife, LaDonna, of Maiden, and Keith Goodson and wife, Carla, of Maiden; daughter, Linda Hawn and husband, Kenneth, of Maiden; six grandchildren, Jason Goodson, Leigh Morrison, Aaron Goodson, Matthew Hawn, Mitchell Hawn, and Micah Hawn; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Emma Lynch of Maiden; and sister-in-law, Gay Goodson of Maiden.The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m., at St. Matthews Reformed Church Arbor, with the Rev Larry Shrum officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 4:45 p.m. on the church lawn, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Reformed Church and/or to Carolina Caring.Burke Mortuary of Maiden