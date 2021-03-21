Lesley BedfordApril 9, 1976 - March 20, 2021Lesley Christine Bedford, of Newton, peacefully left her earthly house to go home to heaven Saturday, March 20, at the age of 44, following a long, courageous battle with Neurofibromatosis type 2. Lesley was a 1994 graduate of Newton-Conover High School. Her friends and family knew her for her sense of humor and love for others.Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Larry and Harriet Mays Bedford of Newton; brother, Aaron Bedford of Hickory; special friends, Harriett and Paul of Austin, Texas, Betty and Bill of Terrell, Amy of Granite Falls; and beloved pet, Pixie.A graveside service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held Tuesday, March 23, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Rev. Sandi Hood will officiate.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.