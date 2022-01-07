Leslie Vaughn Bird
August 29, 1929 - December 22, 2021
Leslie Vaughn Bird was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Medina, N.Y., to Horace Clark Bird and Aurelia Vaughn Bird. He graduated in 1946 from Medina High School, where he was active in many clubs and played cornet/trumpet in band, orchestra and dance band. He attended Cornell University, receiving a bachelor's in Electrical Engineer in 1951. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and became an F84 jet fighter pilot. It was during his time as a lieutenant and stationed in Bangor, Maine, that he met his future wife, Joan McMorran, of St. Stephen, New Brunswick.
He left the Air Force in 1954, was married in June of that year and settled in Fairfield, Conn., where he worked at General Electric as an advanced manufacturing engineer. In 1959, he took a faculty position in the Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Bridgeport, where he taught for 23 years full time and 12 years as an adjunct professor. He obtained his Master's of Science of Electrical Engineering (MSEE) at Columbia University in 1960. In 1982, he left the University to form his own company, LVB Associates, and worked on inventions such as leak detectors for furnaces and the automated warning sound that goes "bee-bong" when the train or subway doors open. He was a registered professional engineer in Connecticut and was active as an officer in local and state sections for the National Society of Professional Engineers.
In 1995, he retired and he and Joan moved to Hickory. He was active in Kiwanis and volunteered at the Catawba Science Center, using his engineering expertise to create new interactive exhibits. He was also an active member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover. He was an accomplished bridge player, and took up the trumpet again to play in the New Horizons Band in Hickory for several years. In 2019, he moved to Solomons, Md., and continued to play bridge and work on family genealogy. He passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Robert Bird; younger sister, Emily Horner; and his wife of 53 years, Joan Bird.
He is survived by brother, Horace Bird; sister, Helen Rhoad; daughters, Deborah Weber and Arlene Guest; sons, Christopher Bird, Donald McMorran; and four grandchildren, Theresa Bird, Matthew Weber, Leslie Weber and Brian Guest.
The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date when he is buried in Medina, N.Y.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Nature Conservancy www.nature.org
.
Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, Md.www.rauschfuneralhomes.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 7, 2022.