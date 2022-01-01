Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Levirtis Short White
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Levirtis Short White

February 9, 1931 - December 29, 2021

Mrs. Levirtis Short White, 90, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, following a period of declining health.

"Lee" was born Feb. 9, 1931, in Cleveland County, to the late Lawrence Short and Desmer Clark Short. She was a longtime member of Drowning Creek Baptist Church and was a sales lady for Hamricks for over 25 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James White; and two children, Phyllis Green and Joey Proctor.

Survivors include her daughter, Janice Payne of Gastonia; two sisters, Carolyn Messer of Shelby and Kathleen Byers of Lincolnton; and one brother, Boyd Short and wife, Kay, of Lawndale; five grandchildren, Angela Seay, Jeffrey Abernethy, Zeke Payne, Doug Proctor, and Brittany Starbucks; four great-grandchildren, Josh Seay, Justin Seay, Deacon Proctor and Lakelynn Proctor; and a special cousin, Vernie Church.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Drowning Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Billy Miller officiating. Interment will follow on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Drowning Creek Baptist Church
875 Cape Hickory Rd, Hickory, NC
Jan
2
Service
3:00p.m.
Drowning Creek Baptist Church
875 Cape Hickory Rd, Hickory, NC
Jan
4
Entombment
Catawba Memorial Park Mausoleum
3060 Us Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.