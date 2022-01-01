Levirtis Short WhiteFebruary 9, 1931 - December 29, 2021Mrs. Levirtis Short White, 90, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, following a period of declining health."Lee" was born Feb. 9, 1931, in Cleveland County, to the late Lawrence Short and Desmer Clark Short. She was a longtime member of Drowning Creek Baptist Church and was a sales lady for Hamricks for over 25 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James White; and two children, Phyllis Green and Joey Proctor.Survivors include her daughter, Janice Payne of Gastonia; two sisters, Carolyn Messer of Shelby and Kathleen Byers of Lincolnton; and one brother, Boyd Short and wife, Kay, of Lawndale; five grandchildren, Angela Seay, Jeffrey Abernethy, Zeke Payne, Doug Proctor, and Brittany Starbucks; four great-grandchildren, Josh Seay, Justin Seay, Deacon Proctor and Lakelynn Proctor; and a special cousin, Vernie Church.Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Drowning Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Billy Miller officiating. Interment will follow on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Catawba Memorial Park.The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.