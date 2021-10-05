Lewis David Cook
March 13, 1953 - October 2, 2021
Lewis David Cook of Conover, went home to meet his Lord Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Robbins; his daughter, Dare Cook; his adopted sons, Gabriel and Eric Cook; his parents, Clyde and Hilda Cook of Grace Chapel; siblings, Sharon Poarch (Monty), Aaron Cook (Wendy), Lisa Cook, and Brandon Cook (Amber); and many nieces and nephews. Other surviving family include Janet's son, Bradley (Maria) Yount; Caroline (Xavier) Vanderstraeten; four grandchildren; his buddy-in-law, Franklin (Candis) Robbins; and his sister-in-law, Joan Faison.
Lewis was born in Hickory, March 13, 1953. His mother says that upon his birth, she looked into his pale blue eyes, said a prayer of gratitude, and dedicated him to the Lord.
In the mid-1960s, the family moved from Hickory to Grace Chapel, where Lewis, his father, and siblings enjoyed many activities on the family farm. Lewis especially enjoyed fishing and the Sunday picnics back on the river. Lewis graduated from Granite Falls High School, where he excelled in football and anything he set his mind to. He worked at Winn-Dixie as a meat cutter for five years before joining the U.S. Air Force. His military intelligence service took him across the country, as far as Alaska. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he began a 35-year career in the defense industry. His final role was a senior principal system test engineer with honors, leading Raytheon Missile Systems' renowned Bike Shop in Tucson, Ariz. After 42 years away from North Carolina, Lewis retired in 2018. He and his wife, Janet, settled in Conover, renovating their home to include the Southwest style they so enjoyed. The highlight of Lewis's retirement has been living near the people he loved and hosting many family gatherings. As their gardens flourished, so, too, has their love for each other and their God. Lewis will be remembered for his generous heart, his abiding faith, his infectious sense of humor, and his boundless curiosity and intellect.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at The Chapel Church, 410 26th Ave. NE in Hickory, with Senior Pastor Dr. B. Dale Watts officiating. The receiving, for which masks will be required, will begin at 2 p.m., with the memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Lewis's remains will be inurned at Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2021.