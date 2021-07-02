Lewis Thomas Little Sr.December 7, 1941 - June 30, 2021Lewis Thomas Little Sr., 79, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrill's Ford.Born Dec. 7, 1941, in Black Wolf, W.Va., he was the son of the late Ollie Arthur Little and Gladys Elmore Little Holleman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Everette Little.Mr. Little was a member of the Seventh Day Advent Church and retired from Classic Leather. His passions in life were his family and golf.He is survived by his wife, Rosie Untalan Taitague Little; sons, Lewis Little Jr. of Pleasant Hill, Calif., Darryl Little and wife, Sharon, of Hickory; daughter, Moria Little and husband, Charles Carswell, of Fletcher; grandsons, Roman Carswell and Atticus Carswell of Fletcher; sister, Peggy Little Farley of Hickory; brother, Robert Little of Gary, W.Va.; and his fur baby, Roxy.A memorial service with military honors will be held Tuesday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Art Randall officiating. A reception will follow in the Jack Bass Memorial Building.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alexander County Veteran's Honor Guard, 582 Carrigan Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28601.