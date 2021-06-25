Menu
Lillian Irene Pitts Anderson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Lillian Irene Pitts Anderson

July 8, 1934 - June 22, 2021

Lillian Irene Pitts Anderson, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her residence.

She was born July 8, 1934, to the late Harrison Pitts and Flossie Pitts in Catawba County. Lillian was a long-time and devoted member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Anderson; son, Eddie Dean Anderson; and four siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Ann Anderson; sons, William Gene Anderson and Michael Ray Anderson; granddaughter, Kimberly Little and husband, Keith; grandsons, William Anderson and wife, Nicole and Joey Bass; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 27, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 4264 Mt. Gilead Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Pastor Randy Cook will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will include, Joey Bass, Tim Anderson, Freddie Whitener, Brian Ramsey, Bryan Heavener, and Jonathan Overcash.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 25, 2021.
