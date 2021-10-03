Linda BeckMay 25, 1944 - October 1, 2021Linda Greggs Beck, 77, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born May 25, 1944, in Baltimore County, Md., to the late Ralph and Clarice Smith Greggs. Linda was a member of First United Methodist Church of Conover and a retired oncology nurse. She enjoyed sewing, deep sea fishing, going to the beach and her two special fur babies, Milo and Scrappy.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and friend, Robert Beck Jr.; and sister and special brother-in-law, Janice and Larry Thomason.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Todd Cowan and wife, Joan Neill, of Newton, Hank Beck of Newton; daughter, Lori Beck Freeman and husband, Jimmy, of Claremont; grandchildren, Brittani Freeman, Tiffani Freeman, Jamen Cowan; special niece, LaRay Thomason; nephew, Raymond Taylor; and a number of great-nieces and -nephews.A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will be held Monday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. John Woods will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 to 5:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Conover, 410 1st Ave. N, Conover, NC 28613.