Linda Louise Ellis Briggs
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Linda Louise Ellis Briggs

January 31, 1942 - December 18, 2020

Linda Louise Ellis Briggs passed away at home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, with her husband and son by her side. Linda was born in McDowell County, Jan. 31, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Frank and Mildred Young Ellis.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister and brother in-law, Lora and Joe Stafford; and granddaughter, Kayla Danielle Briggs.

Daniel and Linda were together over 60 years. They were married June 10, 1960, in Bakersville. They had a wonderful life together, working in the church with the youth. Linda loved singing in the church choir and she was a self-taught pianist.

Linda is survived by her husband, Daniel W. Briggs; daughter, Sharon Bumgarner and husband, Richard; son, Eric Briggs and Melinda Briggs; her nephew and his wife, Tim and Edith Stafford; brother, Larry Ellis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2020.
Daniel so sorry to hear about Linda..I´m sure you´ll miss her deeply.. Just cling to your memories and you will be seeing her again soon.. May God´s presence comfort you during this time..
Carolyn Robinson
December 20, 2020
