Linda Louise Ellis BriggsJanuary 31, 1942 - December 18, 2020Linda Louise Ellis Briggs passed away at home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, with her husband and son by her side. Linda was born in McDowell County, Jan. 31, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Frank and Mildred Young Ellis.In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister and brother in-law, Lora and Joe Stafford; and granddaughter, Kayla Danielle Briggs.Daniel and Linda were together over 60 years. They were married June 10, 1960, in Bakersville. They had a wonderful life together, working in the church with the youth. Linda loved singing in the church choir and she was a self-taught pianist.Linda is survived by her husband, Daniel W. Briggs; daughter, Sharon Bumgarner and husband, Richard; son, Eric Briggs and Melinda Briggs; her nephew and his wife, Tim and Edith Stafford; brother, Larry Ellis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.A private family service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover