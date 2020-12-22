Linda C. BrooksFebruary 4, 1944 - December 21, 2020Linda Lee Carr Brooks, 75, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Linda was born Feb. 4, 1944, to the late Troy Carr and Thelma Hayes Carr.Linda was a member of Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden.She is survived by son, R. Chris Brooks and wife, Lynn, of Claremont; sister, Kelly Grant and husband, Scott, of Newton; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden, with Pastor Jason Canipe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary of Maiden