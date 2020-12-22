Menu
Linda C. Brooks
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc. - Maiden
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Linda C. Brooks

February 4, 1944 - December 21, 2020

Linda Lee Carr Brooks, 75, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Linda was born Feb. 4, 1944, to the late Troy Carr and Thelma Hayes Carr.

Linda was a member of Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden.

She is survived by son, R. Chris Brooks and wife, Lynn, of Claremont; sister, Kelly Grant and husband, Scott, of Newton; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden, with Pastor Jason Canipe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Dec
23
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.