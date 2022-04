Linda Jane GeterDecember 3, 2020Linda Jane Geter, 71, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Friendship Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church.Allen Mitchell funeral Home of Hickory