Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Frye Hildebran
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Linda Frye Hildebran

August 29, 1940 - December 24, 2021

Linda Frye Hildebran, 81, of Conover, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Frye Regional Hospital.

Born in Catawba County, Aug. 29, 1940, she was the daughter of the late James Daniel and Della Bowen Frye. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hildebran; son, James Keith Scroggs; sister, Nancy Kilby; and a brother, James Michael Frye.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Kelli Rockett and husband, Rench, of Conover; grandson, David Rockett and wife, Alex, of Hickory; great-granddaughters, Chloe Rockett and Kynnedi Rockett both of Hickory; stepsons, Jerry Hildebran and wife, Lela, of Hickory and Kevin Hildebran of Hickory; and stepgrandsons, Chad Hildebran and wife, Christina, and Alex Hildebran of Hickory.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Ramseur officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
12:45p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hickory Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Lela, so sorry to see the loss of your mother-in-law in the paper. God Bless you and your family in your time of sorrow.
Robbe Sherrill
Family
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results