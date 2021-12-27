Linda Frye HildebranAugust 29, 1940 - December 24, 2021Linda Frye Hildebran, 81, of Conover, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Frye Regional Hospital.Born in Catawba County, Aug. 29, 1940, she was the daughter of the late James Daniel and Della Bowen Frye. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hildebran; son, James Keith Scroggs; sister, Nancy Kilby; and a brother, James Michael Frye.Linda is survived by her daughter, Kelli Rockett and husband, Rench, of Conover; grandson, David Rockett and wife, Alex, of Hickory; great-granddaughters, Chloe Rockett and Kynnedi Rockett both of Hickory; stepsons, Jerry Hildebran and wife, Lela, of Hickory and Kevin Hildebran of Hickory; and stepgrandsons, Chad Hildebran and wife, Christina, and Alex Hildebran of Hickory.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Ramseur officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home