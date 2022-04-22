Linda HollarNovember 27, 1940 - April 21, 2022Linda "Granny Pooh" Dixon Hollar, 81, of Conover, passed away surrounded by her family, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Abernethy Laurels.She was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Cleveland County, to the late Graham O. Dixon and Irene Silver Dixon.Linda was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. She retired from Head Start, and was an administrator for more than 20 years at Camp Linn Haven. Linda graduated from Newton-Conover High School's Class of 1959.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Martin Hollar and Kirk Hollar; daughter, Kellie Hollar Vinson; and grandsons, Grey Vinson and Hunter Hollar.Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 61 years, Lewis Hollar of the home; grandchildren, Megan Hollar, Grant Vinson, Noah Hollar and wife, A.J. Hollar, and Graham Hollar; great-grandchild, Jedidiah Elkanna Hollar; son-in-law, Doug Vinson of Conover; and daughters-in-law: Alicia Hollar of Conover, and Vickie Hollar of Conover.A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will be held Sunday, April 24, at 5 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Rev. Anton Lagoutine will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to Camp Linn Haven, P.O. Box 1096, Conover, NC 28613.