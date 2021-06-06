Linda JohnsonAugust 30, 1950 - June 4, 2021Linda Kay McCray Johnson, 70, of Lincolnton, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Cardinal Healthcare in Lincolnton.Born Aug. 30, 1950, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Ray Sr. and Dorothy Jane Hefner McCray. Linda loved the good Lord and was a devout Lutheran. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She always made a point to brighten your day with her kindness and love of life. She retired from Ethan Allen after 25 years of service and her co-workers were like her family. She never met a stranger and brought joy to all. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Emsley Johnson; and two brothers, Lloyd McCray Jr. and George McCray.Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, April Johnson Ballard and fiancé, David Krent, of Lincolnton; Valerie Johnson Keffer of Hopewell, Va.; son, Daniel Jeremiah Johnson of the home; stepdaughter, Patricia Gilbert and husband, Jimmy, of Lincolnton; brother, Allen McCray and wife, Brenda, of Newton; sister-In-law, Becky McCray of Catawba; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Maiden