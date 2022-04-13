Menu
Linda Marie Miller McCurdy
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Linda Marie Miller McCurdy

March 31, 1951 - April 11, 2022

Linda Marie Miller McCurdy, 71, of Hickory, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born to the late Quay Levi Miller and Betty Louise Monn Miller in Hanover, Pa., March 31, 1951. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Quay Miller.

Survivors include her husband, Karl McCurdy of the home; daughter, Catherine Reyes; son, Karl McCurdy Jr.; grandson, Justin Reyes; sisters, Marilyn Amos and husband, Ronald, Lisa Thames and husband, Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 14, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Valdese City Cemetery.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 13, 2022.
