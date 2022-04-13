Linda Marie Miller McCurdyMarch 31, 1951 - April 11, 2022Linda Marie Miller McCurdy, 71, of Hickory, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.She was born to the late Quay Levi Miller and Betty Louise Monn Miller in Hanover, Pa., March 31, 1951. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Quay Miller.Survivors include her husband, Karl McCurdy of the home; daughter, Catherine Reyes; son, Karl McCurdy Jr.; grandson, Justin Reyes; sisters, Marilyn Amos and husband, Ronald, Lisa Thames and husband, Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 14, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Valdese City Cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home