Linda Hathcock Parker
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Linda Hathcock Parker

September 16, 1948 - January 1, 2022

On Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, the Lord stretched out His hand and Linda grabbed hold and now she and our Lord are walking up that long road to heaven.

Linda Hathcock Parker, 73, of Mountain View, was born Thursday, Sept. 16, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Luther Eury Hathcock and Mabel Catherine Hathcock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 43 years, Ralph Parker Jr.; her sister, Evelene Baker; and brother, Glenn Hathcock.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Luther Hathcock of Hickory; son, Timothy Parker and wife, Maria, of Hebron, Ky.; daughter, Rhonda Parker of Hickory; daughter, Courtney Parker-Long and husband, Rodney, of Hickory; and her grandchildren, Gavin Long, Alistair Long, Harrison Long, and Graham Long.

Linda was a graduate of St. Stephens High School in 1966. She went on to gain a degree at CVTI. Linda served as the church secretary at St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA and Mountain Grove Baptist Church. Life for Linda had been difficult with the passing of her loving husband in 2011. She has had declining health with dementia following cancer treatments. Linda was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to sing in her church choir and enjoyed being the secretary for many vacation bible schools. Linda loved a good joke and had an accepting and generous heart. All her family knew she would show nothing but unconditional love. Her laugh was contagious, and her joy was pure.

Services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dan Duke officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Mountain Grove Baptist Church, 6156 Mountain Grove Rd., Hickory, NC 28602 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Jan
5
Service
3:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I was so sorry to just learn today of your mother´s passing. Please know that your families are in my prayers. May God give you comfort and peace as only He can.
Judy Jackson
January 4, 2022
Tim, I am so very sorry to hear of her mom's passing. Praying for you and your family.
Becky Herman McNeil
January 4, 2022
May our Lord Jesus comfort and bring peace to the family.
rita mcdaniel
January 3, 2022
